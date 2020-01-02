A SEASIDE town could get a new youth club in the future thanks to the generosity of an elderly resident... but no mobile telephones will be allowed.

A gentleman from the Tendring district has anonymously offered to donate a staggering £100,000 to Frinton and Walton Town Council after his death in order to pay for improvements to facilities for youngsters in the Frinton and Walton community to enjoy.

His only condition is that the money is used to fund a state-of-the-art youth club for the area’s young people to enjoy in their spare time and build relationships.

He would like the club to act as a safe space, free of technological distractions where people can engage in conversations and stimulating activities such as table tennis.

The generous suggestion was revealed by Homelands ward councillor Anne Davis, who said she has spoken personally with the man, at a meeting of the town council.

Ms Davis said: “He is hoping his generosity will inspire other people to contribute to a fund which can help build a youth club.

“He wants young people to be involved.”

She added: “He was very specific that he wants it to be a place where people can actually talk and make relationships without gadgets – a place of safety.

“This is an incredibly generous proposal and it is definitely something for us to discuss.”

Delyth Myles, district and town councillor for Walton, said she was blown away by the unknown resident’s generous offer towards the young people of the area.

But she said for a future youth club to be a success, the council would need to find a way to encourage and convince young people to regularly use it.

She said: “The sad thing is, and I know this from my professional background, youth clubs have gone out of fashion.

“You cannot attract anyone above 12 or 13 ,yet that is the age we need to attract.

“That is why all of the youth clubs have been closed down because kids won’t go there anymore

“So, it is really sad because it is a fantastic offer.”