A NEW retirement development has been officially opened by a recently re-elected politician in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Clacton MP Giles Watling paid a visit to Churchill Retirement Living to open its new Cooper Lodge facility in Pole Barn Lane, Frinton. The plush site’s new residents gathered to greet Mr Watling, who declared the accommodation open alongside Churchill’s regional managing director Alan Perry and Lodge manager Clare Douglas.

After the ceremony, visitors to the event were treated to a glass of fizz and canapes, while being given the opportunity to view the development’s complex.

Cooper Lodge is made up of 40 apartments and specifically designed to accommodate residents aged over 60.