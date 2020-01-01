A COLLEGE has received a good rating after an inspection from the education watchdog, but there are still some improvements to be made.

Tendring Technology College’s campuses in Frinton and Thorpe were assessed by Ofsted in November.

Praising the school’s leaders, the report acknowledged the teachers’ determination to act in the pupils’ best interests, while also highlighting the broad curriculum on offer.

The inspectors were also impressed with the safeguarding processes in place, which help to mitigate potential dangers to the students should any arise.

However, in some subjects, the inspector’s report found that pupils were not being taught to a high enough standard and there is not always enough support for disadvantaged pupils.

As a result, the college was again given an overall rating of ‘good’.

Michael Muldoon, principal, said: “I am pleased that under the new tougher Ofsted framework that Tendring Technology College has received a positive report and continues to be judged as good.

“Working with parents and staff, I am looking forward to raising the bar ever higher.”