HOUSE prices in Tendring have increased by 43per cent in the past ten years.

Research has been released by real estate experts Savills – based on figures from the Office for National Statistics – which looks at a decade of property performance across the UK.

In Tendring the average cost of a house has increased by 43per cent to £215,450, while in Braintree the increase is 59per cent to £283,877.

In Colchester the average cost of a home in the town now sits at £271,822 compared to £170,053 in December 2009.

Jeremy Kemp, from the residential team at Savills who specialises in homes in north Essex, said: “Of course the figures quoted are averages and there have been ups and downs along the way.

“The top end of the market will have seen lower growth given the combination of higher stamp duty and Brexit angst.

“But overall north Essex has experienced consistently strong house price growth that has been on par with or in excess of the national average.”

Savills is forecasting house prices in the east of England to increase by 10.9per cent over the next five years.

Looking ahead to the next 12 months Jeremy said the General Election result could bring a greater sense of urgency to the market.