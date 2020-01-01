CLACTON MP Giles Watling has urged residents to take part in a survey to say whether they’re happy to pay more to see more bobbies on the beat.

Over the past last two years, Essex’s Police and Fire Commissioner Roger Hirst has carried out surveys asking whether or not residents wanted to pay more.

Last year, 4,187 people completed the survey and 71 per cent of people who responded said they would be prepared to investment more to help improve police services.

The survey is again asking for residents’ views before the police’s council tax precept for 2020/21 is set.

Mr Watling said: “The issue of policing was raised regularly with me on the doorstep during the election.

But this survey is your chance to get involved and I would encourage everyone to participate.”

Go to essex.pfcc.police.uk/policing-precept-survey-2019.