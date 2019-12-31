OVERCROWDED hospital wards could be impacting on patient safety, it has been revealed.

East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, felt the strain at the start of December.

A report released by NHS England showed from December 2 until December 8, 1,171 patients were brought by ambulance to A&E departments at the trust. The busiest day fell on Sunday, when 190 patients arrived.

The British Medical Association suggests hospital bed availability should not exceed 85 per cent to ensure a safe level of patient care. But at Colchester Hospital from December 2 until December 8, general and acute wards were 94 per cent full on average.

Neill Moloney, managing director of the trust, said: “Keeping patients safe is our first priority.

“If we have a bed occupancy rate of 92 per cent we can bring people into the hospital and make sure they are cared for in the right place at the right time.

“We have developed detailed winter plans to cope with the anticipated increase in the number of patients.”