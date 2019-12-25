COURAGEOUS swimmers braved the shivering temperatures in Clacton this morning as part of an annual and festive tradition.

Every year the renowned Christmas Day swim attracts hundreds of seasonal daredevils who collectively charge into the chilling North Sea at the stroke of 10am.

This year’s teeth-chattering event was no different, and saw hordes of dippers descend on the resort’s beaches before making a splash in the shockingly cold waters.

Some opted to don wetsuits in a bid to keep the chill at bay, while others embodied the Christmas spirit by dressing up in Santa Claus outfits or quirky costumes.

Many supportive spectators - most of whom were prepped with drying towels and warming dressing gowns - also attended to cheer on their loved ones.

More photos in next week's paper.