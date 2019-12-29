From the age of foolishness, we have moved onto the age of wisdom and on towards a spring of hope.

From the ballot box the dream of a nationalised paradise lies shattered for eternity.

For good or for evil we have everything before us.

Even the chance of a spectacular economic boom.

A Singapore in the North Sea is Europe’s biggest fear. Bring it on.

Great waves of global investment flows are already returning to Britain’s shores.

Overall, London is the largest net exporter of financial services in the world, it’s dominance over financial markets is still growing.

It has retained its global finance throne amid the Brexit chaos.

The Brexit vote was bigger than party politics.

Brexit does not belong to the Conservative or Labour parties, it belongs to the British people as they have shown.

We will for the first time in over 40 years be able to shape our own future and strike free trade deals with some of the fastest growing markets around the world supporting British jobs innovation and production.

Now, Britain’s lions can enter the 20s with a roar!

Peter Cairns

Clacton