THE Green Party could have a bright future in Clacton after youngsters had their say as part of a mock election.

Clacton County High School held the mock election to coincide with the General Election on December 12.

The real thing was won by the Conservatives, but it was the Green Party that topped the school’s poll.

A spokesman said: “Students from across the school took part in our own election, voting for the political party that they felt would be best suited to run the country.

“Form teachers talked about the key facts from each of the party manifestos, without discussing their own political alliances, so students could make an informed decision.

“A total of 661 students voted - their first experience of a democratic election.

“A number of our ambassadors undertook the official count on election day.

“The CCHS election result was announced the following morning, although it was a little later than the official election results.

“The result had a completely different outcome than the genuine election, with the Green Party coming top.”

Results: Green Party – 262, Conservatives – 134, Labour – 92, Brexit – 53, Liberal Democrats – 41, Independent – 6, Ukip – 5.