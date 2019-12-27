A BOUTIQUE’S festive window display has seen it scoop top prize in an annual competition.

The Girls Wardrobe, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, has won this year’s Frinton Shop Window Competition.

Shop owners Alisa Sugden and Lesley Oxley were presented with the trophy outside their shop by mayor Fiona Robertson, and president of the Residents’ Association, Gillian Sanford.

Several shops were in the running for the sought-after accolade, including Beauty Retreat, Pop Pins, The Health Food Shop and Fleurette.

But the boutique’s festive design helped them nab the top spot at the town’s jam-packed late-night shopping event.

In 2018 the competition was won by Kevin Pearce with D&A Health and Pet Foods coming second and Unique Hair in third place.

The Girls Wardrobe specialises in “gorgeous women’s clothing” and opens seven days a week.