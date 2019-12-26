A FOREST of Christmas trees was lovingly created by eager volunteers.

Brightlingsea Christmas Tree Festival was hosted at All Saints Church.

A total of 88 trees were decorated by keen individuals, businesses and organisations.

Visitors were invited to vote for their favourites which included all manner of weird and wonderful creations.

The organisers announced the winners of the Christmas tree competition on Monday.

Brightlingsea Beach School took home the child group title with their tree Drift-ing Home for Christmas, while the child group runner up was 2nd Brightlingsea Rainbows with Elves on Shelves.

The child individual category was scooped by Florence Andrews with her creation O Pasta Tree, O Pasta Tree.

In the adult group, Brightlingsea University of the Third Age won with their Electronic Circuit tree, while the adult individual category was won by Mr Windows with his creation I Saw Three Ships.

A spokesman said: “Over the weekend we had more than 2,000 visitors to the church and expect to have raised thousands of pounds for the upkeep of the church.

“The nature of the trees are really up to people’s ingenuity.”

He added: “We had a tree made out of pasta, knitted trees, one made out of metal parts.”