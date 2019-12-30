RECYCLING rates in Tendring have jumped by 12per cent after the introduction of a new waste service.

Tendring Council introduced wheelie bins and moved from weekly to fortnightly collections for non-recyclable waste in June as part of a seven-year extension to its waste and recycling contract with Veolia.

Most homes in the district now have a black 180-litre wheelie bin for non-recyclable waste,

Opposition councillors lambasted the roll-out of the new waste service as being “shambolic” with some households having their collections missed and council bosses apologised for “teething problems”.

The roll-out took ten weeks to complete, meaning September was the first full month that the whole district was on the new system.

Data from Essex County Council shows that in September recycling was at 41.8per cent, compared to 29per cent for the same month in 2018.

Food waste collections rose 186per cent - from 119 tonnes to 340 tonnes - and plastic and can collections went up by 34per cent. Glass collected a local bottle banks also increased by 46per cent.

There was also a drop-in black bag waste, which fell 28per cent from 2,811 tonnes in September last year to 2,014 tonnes this year.

Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, said the results were “fantastic”, but that he hopes more was to come.

He added: “Our new waste service was brought in to keep the cost of the contract manageable, to improve people’s service with the introduction of bins, and to tackle our low recycling rates.

“I am pleased that the system is working on all accounts, and these latest recycling figures are superb.

“However, we hope that this is just the start of a trend, and that people continue to be thorough in recycling everything that they can, as this can make a real difference to our environment.

“I’d also like to remind people to keep recycling over Christmas, and take note of their altered collection days during the festive period.”

Maria Fowler, the council’s opposition group’s spokesman for the environment, said more need to be done.

She said: “In general, the waste service still has a long way to go. Residents are still not happy with it - and they want more help with recycling.

“Many want wheelie bins for recycling while some larger families have a desperate need for another black waste bin.

“When the contract is up in another six years, it needs to be looked at thoroughly.

“I know it comes down to money, but people do want to recycle and I’d like to see more types of recycling collected.”