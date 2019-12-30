COUNCIL taxpayers in Tendring are set to stump up an extra £5 next year following the end of Government funding for local councils.

Bosses at Tendring Council want to increase the authority’s portion of the bill to £172.64 for an average Band D property in 2020/21.

The figure is in addition to the levies set by county council and police and fire commissioner.

The outline budget was backed by cabinet members at a meeting on Friday and will be examined by an overview and scrutiny committee before the final budget proposals put to the full council in February.

Carlo Guglielmi, cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said now central government funding had stopped, it was important the authority remained committed to its long-term plan.

“Four years ago we set out our ten-year financial plan to steer us on a path away from relying on government funding and standing firmly on our own two feet, and I am very pleased that so far down the line we remain on track with this under these proposals,” he said.

“Putting together the council’s budget is no mean feat, as government income ends but inflation continues to pressure our existing costs, but everyone across the authority has worked diligently to deliver savings to manage this situation while still providing top-class services.

“Following the backing of cabinet, I will be commending these outline proposals to my council colleagues, and look forward to their input to the process.”

He said that as per the ten-year financial plan, which the authority is currently in the fourth year of, an average council tax rise of £5 is being proposed.

It will increase the bill for the average Band D home from £167.64 to £172.64.

Mr Guglielmi said the increased income will help offset cost pressures, such as the ending of central government funding next year, while an annual savings target of £450,000 remains.

He added that the spending plans already funded include the Clacton Airshow and the Tendring Mental Health Hub.

Ivan Henderson, the opposition group's shadow cabinet member for business and economic growth, said: "We haven't had any word from the new Government about local government funding - and the first spending review will be in February, which will be too late for local council budgets.

"That means that at the moment the outlook for local government hasn't changed - it appears austerity is not over and it's business as usual in terms of the cuts and savings that have been made in the past few years.

"The Government needs to step in to provide local government with much-needed funds."