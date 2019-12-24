GENEROUS volunteers dedicated to helping the less fortunate served-up tons of festive meals.

FoodCycle Clacton offers three course meals to members of the community every Monday at the Pier Avenue Baptist Church free of charge.

The self-funded and volunteer-led initiative is designed to provide a safe space and warm meal for anyone struggling with financial or social issues or other problems.

The week before Christmas the charity had its biggest ever turnout, after 30 guests turned up to try out the free food.

But the cooks' most recent gathering proved to be even more popular, as people looked to fill their bellies with warm Christmas meals.

The thoughtful chefs and volunteers put together a special festive menu ahead of Christmas Day, comprised of surplus ingredients donated by supermarkets and the public.

Vegetarian pigs in blankets, a nut roast with all the trimmings and Yorkshire puddings all made up the seasonal menu mince pies with custard went down a treat for dessert.

Host Project Leader Julie Caxton said: "We really try to make it a warm and welcoming experience for all our guests; whether they’re an elderly person, a family group, someone who’s lonely and wants company or someone just in need of a meal."

Cooking Project Leader Karen Cousins: “We’ve only been going since the beginning of December, yet word is spreading on social media and across the community that FoodCycle Clacton is providing great quality food that’s tasty and nutritious. We can’t ask for more than that.

"Everyone joined in as singers from the CO13 Gospel Voices led the entertainment with a selection of family favourite carols along with some of the volunteers’ children."

Debbie Moore, FoodCycle Clacton’s Food Collection Project Leader, explained: “Without the fresh ingredients, like fruit and vegetables from Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, dried goods from the wholesaler Bookers, bread rolls from the restaurant Subway and Pickering Electronics Ltd, which lets us place a weekly wish list for items, we wouldn’t exist.

If you’d like to know more about FoodCycle or how to get involved in your local project visit foodcycle.org.uk