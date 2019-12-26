FORMER servicemen were given a special Christmas party when they turned up for their regular veterans’ breakfast club.

Clacton’s Asda store arranged to have the veteran’s regular meeting place at St John’s Church Hall, in Great Clacton, decorated with Christmas trimmings and provided jive dancers and a 1940s-style swing band.

The surprise treat was arranged by Amy Openshaw, community champion at Clacton’s Asda store.

Fred Henley, 96, who served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War, said the party had “made his year”.

Amy said: “The veterans were delighted when they got the £250 from the Asda Foundation to help pay towards their Christmas party food and then I got a call from the foundation to say that we wanted to contribute more to make it even more extra special for them.

“The veterans are a really friendly bunch. I often go down to see them and they are so welcoming.

“Everyone is really chatty and they are always so grateful for what Asda does for them.

“They are well known in the town and some of them belong to the Royal British Legion and we see them in store collecting for the Poppy Appeal.”

Amy, who was helped on the day by the store’s people manager Paul Self and colleague Stacy Hull, said the Christmas party was a huge success.

“Everyone had a really lovely time and at the end lots of people came up to me and thanked me, which was really nice.

“They obviously knew they were having their annual Christmas party, but they didn’t know about all the extras we put on. It was a big surprise for them.”

Amy also had a dance with 73-year-old Dave Bye, who runs the club with his wife Linda.

Dave, who served as a chief petty officer in the Royal Navy for 16 years, including seeing action in Aden, said: “We helped to open Asda Clacton three years ago, so we’ve have had a special relationship with the store ever since, especially with community champion Amy who happily gives us donations.

“We always have a Christmas dinner and this year we were given £250 from the Asda Foundation towards it, which was brilliant and then we heard that they wanted to do something extra special for us.”

The group meets once a month at St John’s church hall in Clacton for a full English breakfast where members and their partners get the chance to chat.

Asda Clacton’s deputy manager Dominic Khine said everyone had a great time at the lunch.

He added: “Three years ago we were honoured to have invited eight veterans to cut the ribbon for them to launch our store.

“On the back of the veterans meeting each other they decided to form their association.

“They now have 60 members and I’m glad that we had a small part to play in the formation of their association.”

The party will also be featured on television screens as part of Asda’s Christmas Eve advert.