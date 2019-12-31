AN animal charity has raised almost £1,200 for homeless animals by hosting a Christmas fair.

The National Animal Welfare Trust, in The Street, Little Clacton, held a festive fate over the weekend.

The fair, which featured stockings filled with pet treats, cakes, and a large raffle, proved to be the organisation’s most financially successful to date.

Thanks to stalls at Frinton’s late-night shopping and the Foxash Dog Show in Colchester, the charity raised a festive total of £1,600.

A spokesman for the trust said: “This weekend we have raised £1628, which is really important for us in our time of need.

“The Christmas fayre raised more than it has ever raised - thank you so much for the support.”

The money will help the Clacton trust, which was set-up in 1984, to continue to care for animals in need and provide them with treats, toys and bedding while they are in the care of the charity’s experienced employees.