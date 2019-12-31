A SPECIAL baby boy who was the only new-born to arrive in Clacton on New Year’s Day five decades ago is about to celebrate a milestone birthday.

Gloria Whitfield, now aged 70, of Reed Close, gave birth to her first son Neil, 49, back in 1970 on January 1, following five hours of labour at Clacton Hospital.

Arriving at 11.50 in the morning, Neil was delivered without complications and weighed a healthy 7lbs 6oz, despite being born two weeks earlier than expected.

Gloria, who raised her son alongside husband and father Barry, remembers the moment she held her first born in her arms and the years which followed.

She said: "It was so lovely when Neil was born, and I really just couldn’t get over it – it was just great and he was the only baby born in Clacton on that day.

“When I had my first bath afterwards, I felt like a million dollars because I had lost all the weight. But then the hard work began.

"He was such a lovely and quiet boy when he was younger, and he was always well-mannered."

Father Barry was previously a teacher at Clacton County High, while Gloria also worked in the school’s library for many years, including when Neil was a student.

He has since followed in his parents’ educational footsteps, having become the deputy head teacher at St Philomena’s School in Frinton.

Alongside being a teacher, Neil was also part of the Clacton Coastguard team for 28 years, for which he won an award from the Queen before hanging up his lifejacket in 2017.

His selfless contribution to protecting the community also saw him honoured with a Pride of Tendring Award in 2012.

Multi-talented Neil is also a part-time musical director and even made it into the Guinness Book of Records after staging an entire performance following just 24-hours of rehearsals.

Gloria said: "I am so proud of Neil and the person he has grown to become.

"He was always into drama and performing as a child, but he was also quite reserved.

"He enjoys playing the piano and now he works loads with drama groups like the Princes Youth Theatre, which often goes to other countries to perform.

"He was even a Coastguard for more than 20 years, and would often get called out in the middle of the night and then go to teach the next day.

"I really don’t know how he has fitted it all in."

Now, just weeks away from celebrating his 50th birthday, Neil, who’s younger brother Karl was born on Armistice Day in 1974, has just been gifted with his third child.

Weighing more than 10lbs, baby boy Ashley completes a trio of brothers, alongside Charlie and Samuel.

Gloria said: "Neil has two other sons, so we were kind of hoping this might be a girl, but no, all jokes aside, Ashley is really lovely - his little brothers have been so good with him.

"It is a milestone birthday for Neil, but with all this going on, it has been hectic and a bit of a whirlwind.

"So, his will probably just celebrate by coming around to ours for a bit of lunch with his wife Emma and the children.

"But with a ten-year-old, two-year-old and now a new-born baby, I am sure it is going to be quite fun."