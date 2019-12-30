A SILVER award has been given to a council under an Armed Forces scheme.

The Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme recognises employers' efforts to support defence personnel issues, such as employing veterans, while encouraging others to do the same.

Representatives of Tendring Council collected the award at a glittering ceremony last month.

Chris Amos, the council's Armed Forces Champion, said: “The relationship we have with the Armed Forces is very strong, and to receive this prestigious award is a real honour.

“It recognises the work our services deliver to support the defence and armed forces communities, both in our own organisation and in the wider district.

“We will continue to develop this relationship.”

Karen Townshend, the council's licensing manager and a veteran, added: “Tendring Council has really helped me to find my feet after leaving the Army, and the support that it gives to ex-service personnel is brilliant.

“I have settled in easily – the transition from a military way of working to a civilian way has progressed well and advice is always readily available - but I am also confident that for other ex-Forces staff that if they did have any issues that the supportive atmosphere at the council would allow them to continue working through any problems they may face.”