A TEENAGER caught with a knife for a second time has avoided a mandatory jail sentence.

Magistrates spared Jay Sturman despite police finding him with a serrated blade concealed in a sheath near his home in Meredith Road, Clacton, earlier this month.

Police approached the 19-year-old because he was acting suspiciously but he then ran off.

When they caught up with him he handed them a cannabis joint he had and sprinted off again.

Sturman ended up jumping through a row of back gardens before being detained by a member of the public.

Police arrived shortly afterwards and Sturman told them he had a knife in his bag.

He admitted possession of a bladed article at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Sturman told the probation service he had the knife for his own protection because a group of people he used to buy drugs from were making threats.

He said he had never planned to hurt anyone or use it.

He is now planning to join the Army and said custody would “break him”.

His previous knife conviction came when he was living in Lowestoft and was found to have a knife, again in his bag.

He said he was homeless and also worked as a chef meaning he needed it to cut his food.

Sam Haldane, mitigating, said: “There was no suggestion he was waving the knife around, brandishing it or making threats.

“Going into a life of crime is not something he wants to do.

“He wants to move out of Clacton as soon as possible because there are people living nearby who will take advantage of him.”

A second knife conviction should bring an automatic six month jail sentence but magistrates took pity on Sturman because they believed there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

He wept with relief when they said he would walk free and was given a 21 week jail sentence suspended for a year.

During that time Sturman must do 120 hours of unpaid work, attend a thinking skills programme and ten rehabilitation days.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge, costs of £85 and the knife will be destroyed.