THE skies above Harwich will be illuminated by a spectacular fireworks display which is set to leave spectators speechless.

This year’s mesmerising fireworks display, which is organised by a group of six hard-working volunteers, will once again be held at Harwich Quay on New Year’s Eve.

Organisers are expecting between 5,000 and 6,000 excited residents to attend the annual event, which is funded by donations from businesses and residents’ generosity.

On the night a range of sparkling, bold and breathtaking fireworks will be launched into the sky from Trinity House and the Trinity boats will be moved to the harbour for the special occasion.

Trinity House has given permission for the organisers to use its pier as a firing base and the Harwich Haven Authority will allow the use of Ha’Penny Pier.

Colin Farnell, who is part of the Harwich fireworks committee and who is responsible for the bucket collections, said three professional volunteers will set the fireworks up.

He added: “The fireworks go off at midnight and last for 15 minutes.

“This year we are excited to have a surprise at the end, which will be displayed.

“The display is organised from last year’s donations, so about £5,000 it’s going up in a smoke, but people seem to like it.”

A bucket collection point will be at the Ha’Penny Pier on the night where residents can donate money to support next year’s fireworks show.

However, an appeal for more donations for this year’s event has been announced by organisers, as the number of spectators at the event grows each year.

The Harwich fireworks committee, which organises and runs the Harwich Quay New Year’s Eve fireworks display each year, includes Adrian Pells, who is the organiser, Andrew Tannock, who is the secretary, Colin Farnell, Chris Strachan, Nick May and Cheryl Thompson.

People can donate by giving cash towards the display or writing a cheque.

The highly anticipated event will be free to attend for the community.

The weather is forecast to be five degrees celcius with light cloud and moderate breeze. At the moment, there is only a 10per cent chance of rain on the night.