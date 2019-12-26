A RENOWNED violinist, respected the world over, will celebrate a milestone birthday when a unique film is beamed directly into a Clacton cinema and across the country.

André Rieu, famed for his classical compositions and thrilling performances, turned 70 back in October, prompting him to reminisce about his incredible career and life.

In doing so, he decided to create a unique visual insight into some of his most spectacular concerts and openly delve into his experience and time within industry.

The result is a stunning movie, filled with picturesque and scenic venues from across the globe including New York’s Radio City Music Hal and the Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna.

Over the 150 minutes of musical magic, audience members will enjoy live takes of André’s most notable compositions, as he performs alongside his Johann Strauss Orchestra.

The one-off movie event will be shown for the first time at the Clacton Century Cinema next Saturday and Sunday, while also being streamed throughout the UK.

Adding to the uniqueness of the occasion, the accolade-laden maestro will sit-down for an in-depth chat with presenter Charlotte Hawkins for an exclusive interview.

Inviting Charlotte and the cinemagoers into his Maastricht home via the lenses of a camera, the open discussion will be streamed directly to the Clacton picture house.

The veteran violinist will also provide the audience with an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of his vast home, giving a more personal insight into the man behind the music.

André Rieu, who has reigned as one of the most celebrated performers for more than three decades, has sold more than 40 million albums and DVDs worldwide.

He is also one of the highest-grossing touring artists and sells more than 700,000 tickets every year.

André Rieu: 70 Years Young will be shown on January 4 from 7pm and January 5 from 3pm.

Tickets cost £15.50 for adults and £13 for children and can be purchased from centurycinema.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 429850.

To find out more about the show visit andreincinemas.com.