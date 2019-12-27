THE closure of a popular clothes shop would be another “nail in the coffin” for Clacton’s struggling town centre.

Administrators have been called in at Bonmarché, in Pier Avenue, along with company’s 317 other stores across the country, putting nearly 3,000 jobs at risk.

The move is a blow for Clacton town centre, which has seen the closure of Marks & Spencer and Mothercare.

The fashion stalwart, which was founded in 1982, collapsed into administration in October after becoming the latest victim of dwindling footfall.

The firm was taken on by administrators FRP Advisory, who has entered into negotiations with fellow clothing brand Peacocks regarding a potential buy-out.

The future of the Clacton store had remained uncertain, but a “closing down sale” has now been launched.

Graham Webb, chairman of the Clacton Town Partnership, says another empty store in the town centre would be a worrying sight.

He said: “It is another terrible blow for the town and a lot of their customers are the same people who used Marks and Spencers, so where will they go? There is no alternative.

“It will be another huge black hole in Pier Avenue and I fear this won’t be the last one to go. These are very worrying times and it is another nail in the coffin for the town centre.”

Bonmarché’s closure follows the demise of Marks and Spencer’s, which shut down in November 2018, and Mothercare, which vacated the high street back in January 2018.

Following the closure of Marks and Spencer in November last year, Tendring Council’s investment and growth bosses said there is now an opportunity to do something different with the town.

The Town Centre Working Party - comprised of local businesses and interested groups - was then created by the authority in a bid to revive the town.

Their initial work resulted in Clacton being named as one of 50 more towns to receive a share of the Government’s £1billion Future High Streets Fund.

A Tendring Council spokesman played down concerns about the impact Bonmarché’s departure would have on the Clacton town centre.

“The council, along with partners from across the town centre in our newly-formed Ambassadors Group, is working hard to ensure Clacton town centre remains a vibrant place into the future,” they said.

“This includes working up a bid for up to £25million from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund and we received a £150,000 grant to develop our bid to create a future-proof town centre.

“The decision by Bonmarché is a high-level, national, strategic decision as part of a recent buy-out, with the company now represented by other town centre shops.

“Therefore while any loss of jobs and an empty property is regrettable, the council and our partners are working hard to bring about positive changes that will ensure Clacton has a bright future.”

Tendring Council added that it understood Bonmarché has not yet received confirmation it is closing.

Despite the closing down sale posters, a spokesman for administrators FRP Advisory said: “There are no currently plans to close the store.

“As you will appreciate, with the business being in administration, the property portfolio is under regular assessment, but as I say there has been no decision made to close Clacton.”

It is unknown when Bonmarché’s final day of trading will be.

Darren Bradwell used to run his own café in Clacton, but left a couple of years ago after experiencing the struggle to sustain a business in the area.

Having experienced tough times himself, Mr Bradwell says he wouldn’t be surprised to see another empty shop plaguing the town centre.

He said: “The town centre has been getting worse for some years and unfortunately it is the way the high streets are going - Bonmarché is just another victim.

“I can’t see it getting any better unless Tendring Council, in Clacton’s case, does something dramatic.

“With another store gone in Clacton, the town centre will be even more of a ghost town.”