A SCHOOL received a special visit from a celebrity who officially opened an annual festive fate in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Oakwood Infant and Nursery School hosted a Christmas Bazaar for families and pupils ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Actor Paul Barber, famed for starring opposite David Jason as Denzel in the hit sit-com Only Fool and Horses, made an appearance at the school’s event.

As well as opening the fayre, the Full Monty star also helped on the raffle stall, signed autographs for fans and posed for photos with children and parents.

At the end of the afternoon, Mr Barber presented the raffle prizes to the winners.

Mrs Sue Konis, events coordinator for the Friends of Oakwood said: “On behalf of the Friends of Oakwood we would like to thank Paul Barber for opening our school bazaar, helping out with our raffle stall and presenting people with their prizes.”