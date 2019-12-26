A GENEROUS mum has channelled the spirit of Santa Claus by gifting hundreds of presents to children in need who will spend their Christmas in hospital.

Daisy Canny, 29, from Clacton, delivered a staggering 575 presents to poorly children in Great Ormond Street Hospital which had all been donated by the town’s residents.

Located in Bloomsbury, London, the highly regarded facility specifically treats young people and is the largest centre for child heart surgery in the country.

Amongst the bundles of gifts was an expensive Samsung tablet, courtesy of Clacton’s Currys store, toys for all ages, Disney dolls, pyjamas and chocolates.

Having initially aimed to gather 250 parcels, Ms Canny more than doubled her target and also managed to deliver a special parcel for a young girl from Clacton.

She said: “It is a really nice feeling to give something back and when I deliver the presents, I walk away, and I feel proud for everyone who has supported it.

“When I wake up on Christmas Day, I feel proud knowing me and all my friends and family made Christmas a little bit easier for those in hospital.

“I am lucky to have such lovely friends and the people who support this, including my son's football team and daughter's dance club, because it wouldn’t be possible without everyone donating.”

This year marks the sixth time that Ms Canny has donated gifts to Great Ormond Street Hospital and each year her plea for presents has garnered more responses.

She was first inspired to make a difference after experiencing first-hand the commendable work the medical intuition does for families and young people.

Ms Canny’s oldest son Reilly, 9, was rushed to GOSH at just five weeks old and will be continued to be cared for until he turns 18.

Her youngest boy, Roman, 3, is also on the hospital’s books.

She said: “Great Ormond Street Hospital look after both of my little boys and I spent Christmas there six years ago and that is why I do this.

“Reilly has a gastro problem and he is still cared for by the hospital and has just had a life-changing machine put in place by them.

“My youngest has a low immune system and will also be under the hospital until he is older.

“It is really tough spending Christmas in hospital, so I will continue to do this.”