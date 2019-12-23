ESSEX County Council will be keeping all of its street lights on all night over the festive period.

The council-owned lights will be on from Christmas Eve to the morning of Christmas Day and from New Year’s Eve to the morning of New Year’s Day.

A spokesman said: "Many people are out celebrating late on both Christmas Eve into Christmas morning and again on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

"Essex County Council recognises this and will be keeping all its streetlights on all night for these two nights.

"Normally all town centre streetlights are on all night, but streetlights in most residential areas are part-night lights, switched off between 1am and 5am to save power and CO2 emissions, cut down on light pollution and save taxpayers’ money."

Kevin Bentley, county councillor responsible for infrastructure, said: “We recognise this time of year often involves journeys later at night than during the rest of the year, so it seems sensible to make an exception by putting the lights on throughout these two nights.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all Essex residents a merry Christmas and a very happy New Year.”