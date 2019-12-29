Dog owners are being urged not to worry but to make sure they know the signs.

What is Alabama Rot?

It's a deadly disease that effects the blood vessels in dogs and can lead to kidney failure. Its scientific name is cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV). It affects all breeds of dog.

At the moment, the only way of confirming Alabama Rot is to analyse kidney tissue after a dog has died.

What causes it?

That's as yet unknown. It's thought to be linked to toxins caused by bacteria.

This year there have been 23 cases in the UK. There have been 198 confirmed cases since 2012.

Over 90 per cent of cases happen in winter or spring.

Spot the signs

Your dog will get skin lesions - these will appear as a distinct swelling, a patch of red skin or an open, ulcer-like wound. These can appear on the legs, body, mouth or tongue. Within days, a dog's health can go downhill and they can have kidney failure. Symptoms can invlude vomiting, reduced appetite and unusual lethargy.

How can I prevent my dog getting it?

Currently, there's no known way to prevent it. But there are thing you can do to mitigate the risks. First of all, it's important to know that cases are rare. It's important to familiarise yourself with the symptoms so you can spot them right away.

It's thought dogs might pick it up on their paws, legs and noses on muddy walks. So always:

Keep your dog away from very muddy areas

Wash off mud as soon as the walk is finished

Regularly check for skin lesions

If in doubt, call the vet

How can it be treated?

Dogs only showing skin ulcers will usually have non-invasive treatment. But dogs showing signs of kidney problems will need more intensive treatment. Although the disease is very rare, survuval rates are low. Hence why prevention is so important.

For more information, visit vets4pets.com