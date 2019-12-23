A NUMBER of retailers have been lined up for a planned £10million retail park at a former town centre gas works and disused car park in Clacton.

Development and investment firm Hawkstone Vale submitted blueprints in April for the new complex next to the existing Waterglade Retail Park, in Old Road, Clacton.

The plans show the 1.2 hectare site would comprise a mixed-use trade development with 14 units as well as a new tyre centre, gym and McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant.

The company has now revealed a number of retailers have already been lined up for the new development including Toolstation and Subway.

Laurence Noott, from Hawkstone Vale, said it is expected a decision will be made by Tendring Council planners next month.

“There has been really good level of interest from trade operators who are excited about trading adjacent to the busy Waterglade retail park,” he said.

“The tenants we have lined up on the park already are Toolstation, Subway, P1 Pitstop, Ableworld and Bedworld.

“We will be marketing the last few remaining units early in the new year.”

Mr Noott added it is hoped work will start on the site in Easter and will be completed by the end of next year.

Hawkstone previously said the £10 million development would bring a new trade, showroom, leisure and retail offer to Old Road.

It had originally hoped the site would be open by next summer but planners asked for an extension of time in a bid to resolve issues raised by the highways authority.

It is estimated the development, which will include 105 car parking spaces, will create more than 100 new jobs.

The height and scale of the proposed buildings is set to correspond with the existing units at the neighbouring Waterglade Retail Park.

Graham Webb, chairman of Clacton Town Partnership, welcomed the regeneration of the site.

He added he was concerned any new retail park could hurt trade in the town centre.

However, he said “the impact of this one is not so clear” due to its proximity to the town centre and its retail offer.