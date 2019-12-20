Do you still tip people at Christmas? It's been a tradition which has seemed to wane over the years with some households halting the practice altogether - although not always consciously.

But whether it's the paperboy, binmen, hairdresser or window cleaner, for most of us it's something which may not occur to us anymore.

We asked some of our readers whether they still tip and if they do who gets a 'Christmas box'.

The result was quite close with 57% saying they don't tip anymore, and 43% saying they do.

And it's not always cash people give, but food, sweets and bottles of wine.

Will you be tipping this Christmas?

Who do you tip?

Lots of you said you still tip your binmen, with one lovely lady saying: "I've given the bin men and post-lady a box of shortbread this year."

Lots of readers tip their postmen and women, with one person saying: "Box of sweets (Roses) for the postman and two boxes for the bin men; hairdressers get £2 every time I go."

Another said: "Always like to tip our lovely postman out in all weathers. Like to give the bin men chocolates or biscuits to share as a little thank you."

One hairdresser said: "I’ve been hairdressing for 20 years, and I’ve really noticed the decline in tips, especially at Christmas.

"Its all very well for people to say, she or he gets paid and has a wage, but being self employed it all makes your wage up, which really helps when you hit the quiet times."

Another person replied: "Yes window cleaner, the Avon lady, bin men and post man and the dog groomer."

One lady said: "I appreciate the work they do so I tip except the binmen they are more than one so they get biscuits or chocolates, a box of something nice for break time to share.

"Xmas is a time to show gratitude and make people happy, and postman and binman graft a lot more this time of year in the cold wet weather so they deserve a tip too."

No tips

One reader made a point, which was echoed by many others: "Why should people tip? It's their job, they get paid to do it so why should it be standard policy to tip everytime you have a meal?

"The staff in McDonald's aren't tipped yet that's still a restaurant."

Another supported this point, adding: "People need to earn a tip. Above and beyond."

One said: "Times have changed. The dustmen used to have to lift heavy bins and bags and would take whatever was put out. Nowadays they are more interested in what they can leave behind...is that really a service you tip for?"

Official advice

According to Debretts, a leading authority on modern manners, there is clear guidance on Christmas tipping.

The organisation has suggested the following:

Nannies/childcare - The equivalent of a week’s wages - and a present, perhaps saying it’s from the children.

Cleaners – At least a week’s extra wages.

Milkman – Cash - usually around £5 - and a note saying ‘thanks and happy Christmas’.

Postman – Some feel obliged to reward a regular postie -around £5 would be a kind amount.

Dustmen – Apparently some councils have banned it - scrooges - but feel free to give your bin man some money and wish them a happy Christmas.