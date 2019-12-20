A BANNED driver caught behind the wheel twice in just over three months because he was speeding has been jailed.

David Loveland was first handed a six-month disqualification in May after being caught with no insurance, and then was given a fresh three-year ban in July for drink driving.

But the 24-year-old flouted those court orders when he drove his brother’s Ford Focus on Thorrington Road, Great Bentley, in August.

He was discovered after being caught going 37mph in a 30mph zone by a speed camera.

Police made inquiries and found he was a banned driver.

Incredibly, Loveland decided to drive again in November and was caught yet again doing the exact same illegal speed – this time in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea.

Again it was established he should never have been behind the wheel.

He admitted two counts each of driving while disqualified, without insurance and speeding at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

He told the probation service he did not realise the risk he was taking by getting behind the wheel.

On the first occasion he was picking up his brother and then the second was going to his friend’s house to pick up medication.

Sam Haldane, mitigating, accepted he had been foolish.

“Cleary there are issues of immaturity and naivety,” he said.

“It is probably fair to say he did not understand the real possible consequences of driving while disqualified.”

Loveland, of Holland Road, Clacton, was jailed for 20 weeks for the two counts of driving while disqualified.

He was handed a fresh three-year disqualification which will begin once he is released from custody.

There was no separate penalty for either the speeding matters nor driving without insurance.

He must pay an £122 victim surcharge when he is released from jail.