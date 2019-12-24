A HERITAGE group which has been maintaining a historic steam engine for nearly a quarter of a century has now officially acquired the beloved locomotive.

The Clacton Queen was purchased by Tendring Council during the 1990s in a bid to preserve its legacy and prevent it from deteriorating over time.

Since 1995 the engine, which was manufactured by Richard Garrett and Sons in 1922, has been consistently restored and maintained by its very own preservation team.

The Clacton Queen Steam Preservation Society has been supported by Tendring Council since getting onboard with the project and the vintage vehicle has often been displayed around the town.

The deal between the group and Tendring Council was provisionally agreed back in August for an undisclosed fee but has now been officially and legally finalised.

Carlo Guglielmi, cabinet member for corporate finance and governance, said the council was pleased to see the Clacton Queen going to a good new home.

“We know that with the Clacton Queen Steam Preservation Society this historic steam engine will be well-looked after and preserved for generations of Clacton residents to come,” he said.

“It has the added benefit for Tendring Council of freeing up some of our resources as part of our Transformation Project.”

The compound roller was originally purchased by Zachariah Fairclough, who was an early developer of Clacton before he passed away in the area in 1933.

It was also used by the Clacton Urban District Council, which existed prior to Tendring Council during the early 20th century.

As a result of the ownership handover, Clacton Queen Preservation Society can now apply for important grants when the 10-steamroller needs any major repairs.

Peter Williams, society chairman, said: “We are pleased this sale has now completed its final hurdle.

“It means we can progress now with fundraising to get the Clacton Queen, a big part of our town’s history, back on the road.”