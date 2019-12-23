A VOLUNTEER who was “ecstatic” to find out she had been picked to fight poverty in Africa is hoping to raise cash for charity.

Brooke Klarner, 21, of The Grove, Clacton, is set to travel to Kenya in January where she will work for non-profit organisation Voluntary Service Overseas.

The self-funded charity, which has 76,000 volunteers, is an international development project and dedicated to combating poverty in some of the world’s poorest countries.

It is part of a global programme from the International Citizen Service, which is designed to facilitate young people who want to make a difference.

Ms Klarner, a former Clacton County High School student, is one of those hoping to have a positive impact when she touches down in Africa next month.

She said: “I decided that I wanted to go and volunteer for a charity and help less developed and less fortunate communities and ICS seemed like the best route.

“I was absolutely ecstatic when I found out I was given a place because it is a rigorous interview process and you don’t pick which country you go to.

“I am doing this to help communities out there as much as I can and make sure the charity gets the recognition it deserves.”

During the three months Ms Klarner will spend in Kenya, she will work alongside Kenyan workers to help improve the lives of vulnerable locals in a variety of ways.

The Livelihood Programme’s previous expeditions have seen the installation of better educational and health infrastructures for marginalised populations.

Ms Klarner is also looking to raise £800 so the organisation can continue its inspiring work, after it paid for her travel, accommodation and food costs.

She said: “The charity really is one everyone should know about – the work they do really makes a difference.

“I am hoping I will be able to help pave the way for future opportunities for the community I am volunteering in. The whole experience will open my eyes to the difference in cultures and living conditions

.”

To sponsor Brooke’s trip, visit justgiving.com.