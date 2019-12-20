A BRUTAL sporting event will leave wrestling fans shocked, enthralled and pumped up later this month when it returns to a large performance space.

Wrestling League are hosting their popular Barbed Wire Deathmatch at the Kingsway Hall, in Dovercourt, from December 28, featuring wrestlers from SOS Wrestling.

Unlike the two groups’ usual, well-attended contests and brawling battles, this time wrestlers will be fighting in a ring surrounded by barbed wire instead of ropes.

As a result of the dangers that come with the piercing material, this show is mainly for adults only, but over 14s can attend as along as they are accompanied by an adult.

The two muscle-bulging wrestlers headlining the show will be experienced athletes and entertainers Big Joe and Tim Lee.

Both of which will pull no punches when looking to land their bone-crunching finishers or powerful manoeuvres, and splattered blood will likely hit the canvas.

The Wrestling League, which was founded by Mark Young alongside his friend Marty Scurll in 2014, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Since its launch, the company has gone from strength to strength, establishing itself as one of the prime sources of entertainment in the Harwich and Dovercourt area.

Some of the homegrown wrestlers on the roster have even gone onto to show off their talents in other countries, including America.

Speaking about the show, Mark Young said: “It’s something we started in the summer.

“We would not let anyone in who is under 18.

“It’s taken off, but it is not family friendly.

“It is like the family shows, but after the watershed.

“It’s a chance for the parents to come to the shows and have a night out.”

The event will mainly be for a standing audience, but selected and limited ringside seats will be available for those who want to be as close to the action as possible.

The Barbed Wire Deathmatch will start at 7pm and conclude at about 10pm.

Tickets for the performance are £25 and can be purchased either on the night of the event or by visiting wrestlingleague.bigcartel.com.