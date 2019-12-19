GENEROUS volunteers dedicated to helping the less fortunate are preparing for what is set to be a busy week as they look to dish up tons of festive meals.

FoodCycle Clacton offers three course meals to members of the community every Monday at the Pier Avenue Baptist Church free of charge.

The self-funded and volunteer-led initiative is designed to provide a safe space and warm meal for anyone struggling with financial or social issues or other problems.

Last week the charity had its biggest ever turnout, after 30 guests turned up to try out the free food. But cooks are expecting the forthcoming gathering to be even bigger.

That is because the thoughtful chefs and volunteers are currently putting together a special festive menu ahead of Christmas Day.

Guests can expect to be served up vegetarian pigs in blankets, a nut roast with all the trimmings, Yorkshire puddings and a mince pie with custard for dessert.

Other dishes will also be available, but because the cooks don’t know what surplus ingredients they will have until they have been delivered, they have to make up dishes on the spot.

Host Project Leader Julie Caxton said: “We really try to make it a warm and welcoming experience for all our guests; whether they’re an elderly person, a family group, someone who’s lonely and wants company or someone just in need of a meal.

“And next week will be no exception. It’s going to be a properly themed Christmas meal, with crackers, presents and best of all, a number of the volunteers; children will be singing some Christmas carols.

“We can’t wait to get hosting.”