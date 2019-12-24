RESIDENTS can have their Christmas trees collected in aid of charity when the festive period draws to a close.

J H Tree Services, which is based in Little Bentley, will be collecting residents’ trees from a variety of locations on January 4.

The company will be picking up trees in Little Bentley, Great Bentley, Tendring, Little Bromley, Great Bromley, Manningtree, Lawford, Ardleigh, Bradfield, Dedham, Stratford St Mary, Wix, Ramsey, Great Oakley, Little Oakley, and Harwich.

A suggested donation of £5 will go to St Helena’s Hospice, and donations can be made on the day when the team brings round a collection bucket.

The trees will be recycled by the company.

To register, send J H Tree Services a Facebook message or email jhtreeservices@hotmail.com with your name and address.

No artificial trees can be collected by the company.