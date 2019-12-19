A MAN jilted by a woman he met on a dating app bombarded her with 1,000 calls and messages after she broke it off.

Paul Smith called the victim on several different numbers, contacted her at her work office and even threatened to throw himself under a car during the barrage of unwanted attention.

The 52-year-old, of Plough Road, Great Bentley, linked up with the woman online and they arranged to meet in Colchester during a weekend in September.

Their initial date went well, and Smith visited her home in Ramsgate, Kent, on subsequent weekends, however, the woman later decided she did not want to continue their courtship.

But Smith continued to message, sometimes being aggressive and angry and other times affectionate and asking why their relationship had ended.

He even called her work officer meaning the business had to block various numbers he used.

Smith admitted harassment at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

In a victim personal statement, the woman said: “This incident has left me feeling scared - I am always on edge.

“I had my curtains closed for three weeks to prevent him being able to see me.

“I don’t go out - I only feel safe at home or at work.

“I have stopped answering the phones at work and have got to the stage where I have lost trust in everyone.

“The whole thing affected my happiness and my health.”

Representing himself, Smith said he had not had any contact with the woman for three months and he believed them to be in an intimate relationship.

He told the probation service he wanted to know why she had broken it off and that he was now in a new relationship.

Smith was handed a 12 month community order by magistrates where he will have to do 80 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation days.

He was also slapped with a restraining order meaning he cannot contact the victim for a year, nor go to where she lives in Kent.