RESIDENTS are being encouraged to sign-up for a fundraising pier to pier walk.

St Helena Hospice’s annual Pier to Pier Walk is taking place on April 26 next year and will see hundreds take to the promenade in aid of charity.

The seaside stroll will kick-off from both the Clacton and Walton piers with participants either opting to tackle a 7-mile walk or a 14-mile return journey.

The family-friendly event is known for its jubilant atmosphere and often sees the same walkers return year after year.

Some take part in memory of lost loved ones.

To sign up, visit sthelena.org.uk/piertopier20.