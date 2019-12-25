A COMMUNITY pub celebrated its third birthday by throwing a Christmas bash for punters.

Great Bromley Cross Community Pub was bought by 170 shareholders in 2016 and saved from closure.

Three years on and the pub is thriving.

It is home to the community outreach Post Office and runs library services. It also acts as a coffee shop and a recycling facility.

Pub staff also host a friendship club, music club, craft club, the WI darts team and village litter picks.

On Saturday the pub was packed out with visitors at the celebration party, with mulled wine, nibbles and a birthday cake.

A spokesman said: “We urge anyone who hasn’t already visited us to pop along, or if you would like to volunteer behind the bar, we would welcome and train you.”