BROADCASTING legend Tony Blackburn has confirmed he intends to visit Frinton after being challenged by radio presenter James Max to visit the genteel resort.

The challenge came after Tony jested there was “nothing to do” in Frinton while the the pair were appearing on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show in July.

TalkRadio host James, who is also chairman of Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, defended his home town.

Tony, who presents BBC Radio 2’s Sounds of the 60s, was a former pirate radio DJ on Radio Caroline in the 1960s.

James said he had invited Tony to Frinton and after appearing on the show together again, Tony posted a video on Twitter in which he confirmed he would be taking up the offer.

He said: “I’ll show you the greatness of Frinton. You’ll love it.”

Tony responded: “I’m looking forward to it. It sounds good.”