AN ambulance trust has appointed a permanent chief executive.

The East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) has named Dorothy Hosein as its permanent chief executive following an external recruitment process.

Ms Hosein has been interim chief executive since joining EEAST last November.

Before joining EEAST she delivered quality, performance and financial improvements at various hospital including the Mid-Essex Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Ann Radmore, regional director for NHS England and NHS Improvement in the East of England, said: “Dorothy came into the East of England Ambulance Service Trust on an interim basis last year and kick-started a programme of improvement, so I’m delighted that she has now been appointed as the permanent chief executive. I believe that Dorothy and Nicola will make a strong team.