THE delivery of a phase of Greater Anglia’s £1.4 billion trains has been delayed.

Manufacturer Bombardier said the first of a new fleet of high-speed trains were expected to enter service by spring, and not the end of this year as originally expected.

This is because the development of software for the 111 trains had taken longer than anticipated.

Ten-car and five-car Bombardier trains would be used on the Ipswich, Clacton and Colchester lines.

In August Greater Anglia announced testing had begun with the first of the newly built trains being put through its paces at 110mph.

The service plans to replace every single one of its existing trains with brand new trains, which will all be longer with more seats.

All new trains, which would reach 100mph, will have USB and plug points, wifi and air conditioning.

There would also be improved passenger information systems and accessible seating areas and toilets.

The Bombardier trains will also be the first to have underfloor heating.

But Greater Anglia has seen a string of delays and cancellations with its new trains, and has since been told extra staff had been assigned to the job to speed up works.

The first of the trains - which will run into London Liverpool Street - were expected to come into service at the end of the year, with all of them in use by the end of 2020.