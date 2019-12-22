I ATTENDED a family wedding in the Kent. It was an opulent affair, the hiring of stately home with all the trappings.

After the wedding ceremony we all took our seats in the grand hall for the informal dinner.

The proud father of the bride stood, to greet all the guests and to acknowledge the distant that some members of the family that had travelled to be here.

He started: “I would like thank all of you here, especially those from as far away as, Hawaii, Los Angles, New York, Sydney Australia, and last but not least, Uncle Michael from Jaywick.”

Everybody laughed. Well, it was a funny line, but everybody laughed because it was a “global joke”, some words cross boundary’s, but the name Jaywick crosses continents.

It has been my opinion, that it has been conveniently conducive for the blue of Essex and the Conservative Party in general to have an area of deprivation in their portfolio, to roll out when ever criticised about the lack of investment in the north of England.

But now at the time of this letter nearly the whole of England is now blue.

So as a new year looms, when will my county of Essex and the district of Tendring invest in Jaywick and exit the “global stocks”.

M Masterson

Singer Avenue, Jaywick