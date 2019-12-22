RESIDENTS across the district are being reminded of the changes they can expect to see to their waste and recycling collections during the busy festive period.

Tendring Council has issued a notice to households in the area detailing the revised dates on which binmen will be operating over Christmas and the New Year.

Refuse which was previously scheduled to be picked-up on December 25, 26, 27 and 30, will now be collected on December 27, 28, 30 and 31.

The bin collections which would fall on New Years’ Eve, New Year’s Day and January 2 and 3, will now be moved to January 2, 3, 4 and 6.

Collections throughout the week commencing January 6 will also be a day later than normal, so Friday households will see their waste collected on Saturday instead.

In addition to the above changes, for the first wheelie bin collection after Christmas, each home will be allowed an additional two black bags of side waste.

The refuse service will resume as normal as of January 13.

A Tendring Council spokesman said: “We recognise the festivities can create additional waste, so we are taking the pressure off by allowing some additional waste for people’s first bin collection after Christmas.

“However, we would encourage people to continue recycling as much as possible, using additional boxes if required.”