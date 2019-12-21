RESIDENTS and shoppers in Holland-on-Sea got into the Christmas spirit with their popular annual festive fayre.

Holland Residents’ Association teamed up with businesses in Frinton Road and Kings Avenue for the event on Saturday.

Hundreds of shoppers enjoyed a wealth of activities despite blustery conditions.

Organiser Jill Rulten, from Holland Residents’ Association, said “For a number of years we have held the fayre on a weekday evening, but always felt it rather excluded the very young, and our more elderly residents.

“This year there saw a real mix of ages and everyone seemed to have a good time. I would just like to thank all those involved in organising the event, and to everyone that supported the fayre.”

Part of Kings Avenue was closed for the event and people mingled among the stalls, which sold a range of goods and refreshments.

There was a variety of live entertainment with Pauline’s Pink Flamingos, the Clacton Sea Cadets Band, the Barnet Hill Shanty Singers, the Holland Singers, as well as solo singers Daren Francis and Keith Clark.

The village’s three churches also took part in the festivities with a Crib and Tree Festival at the Methodist Church, mince pies and hot drinks on offer at the Baptist Church, whilst St Bartholomew’s was home to Santa’s Grotto.

The shop window competition was won by Cards and Craft Collection in Kings Avenue.