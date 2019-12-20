STUDENTS were given a glimpse of what the future might hold when a school held its annual careers fair.

Clacton County High School invited employers, training providers, universities and the armed forces to set stalls offering advice on jobs.

They also answered questions and explained different career routes and progression.

Throughout the day pupils of all ages were given the opportunity to tour the fair and speak with experts.

Gaining invaluable insights into what the future could have in store, students were able to consider some of the options they will have when they finish school.

Staff from the RAF, Essex Police, the University of Essex, Trinity House, and Hart Wilcox were all in attendances.

But the most popular exhibition with the young career-hunters proved to be the UK Border Force, who displayed a fake Nike Sports trainers.