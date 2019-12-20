A POPULAR restaurant destroyed by fire 20 years ago is now under new ownership following a £200,000 renovation

Glen and Sally Harms, have taken over the Bell Inn and Olive Branch Restaurant in Thorpe, which opened to customers in November.

It will now be known as the Bell Inn and Bistro.

It includes a restaurant, bar, private dining area and a traditional pub with an open fire.

The fire, in July 1999, destroyed the entire roof, first floor and the cottages attached to it.

It took 18 months for the building to dry out. Many discoveries were made in the process including the huge fireplace in the upstairs bar, which had been bricked over.

The building as a whole has been returned to its former glory.

Glen Harms, said: “The pub was renovated after the fire 20 years ago, so it was in really bad shape and in need of total refurbishment, which has now been completed to an incredibly high standard.

“We wanted to provide a great setting where you can dine and drink with friends, in a warm friendly atmosphere.

“We have been open just a few weeks and has been received really well by everyone.

“There is a top chef and waiting staff providing the highest quality food and service with all local meats, fish and produces.”

Bookings are available for Christmas and the pair aim to have three bed and breakfast rooms available by the start of the new year.

Glen said: “Guest rooms will be dedicated to famous people from Thorpe-Le-Soken past, including Kitty Canham who is believed to still haunt The Bell Inn.”