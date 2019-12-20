CLACTON’S newly re-elected MP Giles Watling claims the country must get Brexit done and move on to other priorities.

The Frinton actor, 66, starred in Eighties sitcom Bread before becoming a district councillor for the Frinton ward and being elected to the House of Commons in 2017.

The Conservative retained the Clacton seat and increased his majority at Thursday’s General Election.

It was a good night for the Tories, who gained a majority of 80 seats in Parliament

Mr Watling said the result in Clacton was more successful than he thought it was going to be. He said: “The most important thing now is to get Brexit done so we can start building a proper economy and start spending on health, police, infrastructure and the things that are really important to us.

“Voters here know that I voted to remain in European Union during the referendum, but the instruction from the general public was clear and I acted upon that.

“Some 70 per cent of people in Clacton wanted to leave and a majority of the country wanted to leave, so a Brexit had to be organised and executed.

“That was my view after the referendum and is still my view now.

“Boris Johnson’s deal is sitting on the table now and we will probably ratify it before Christmas.

“It’s the best deal we’re ever going to get and we should seize it with both hands and then move on to the trade talks.

“After the years of austerity we should see growth increase now – we saw the pound rise within minutes of the exit poll.”

Mr Watling said the 2017 election campaign was a “close run thing” nationally, but that this time it was “a completely different sensation”.

“It did feel good on the doorstep,” he said. “I’ve been offered so many cups of tea and had to say sorry to so many people - there’s only so much tea one can drink.

“As well as Brexit, one thing that I had campaigned on was policing.

“I’m proud that the campaign to get more police on the streets - and to get an increase in the council tax precept just for policing - started here in Clacton.

“I then enrolled assistance of fellow MPs and they got onside with me to increase policing in Essex.

“As an indirect result of that, Boris got his promise of 20,000 police to bring us back to the levels we had before.”

Mr Watling said he would now be campaigning on issues including tackling elder abuse.

“A lot of old people get abused, sometime even by people they know,” he said.

“It’s a crime that’s dusted under carpet and it’s just awful.

“I want stronger sentences - to bring it in line with child abuse.”