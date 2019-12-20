FATHER Christmas ditched his sleigh and braved the cold North Sea to deliver presents to youngsters in Clacton.

Santa sailed into the resort on Clacton’s Atlantic class lifeboat on Sunday.

He waved to hundreds of children and onlookers outside the town’s lifeboat station, in Hastings Avenue.

He then handed out free gifts to youngsters in his grotto in the lifeboat house.

Hot drinks were also available, alongside biscuit decorating and a raffle.

Dave Wells, lifeboat operations manager, said: “It was quite busy down by the boathouse - there were a lot of people and the weather was kind to us this year.

“We hold this free event as a way of saying that you to the people of Clacton for their support through out the year.

“We really do appreciate them and the money they raise to help us save lives at sea.

“Santa’s arrival by lifeboat has become really popular and youngsters lined the seafront to wave at him as he arrived.

“I would like to thank all those who donated gifts and would also like to thank the crew and fundraisers for their efforts throughout the year.”