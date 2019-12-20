THE owners of a longstanding book shop will continue their fight against an ongoing lease dispute after raising thousands of pounds thanks to the “power of the people”.

Caxton Books, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, has been run by business partners Judith Charlesworth and Sally Johnson for the past 14 years.

Part of the seaside town’s fabric, the quaint store has been a permanent fixture on the High Street for more than 40 years.

In addition to selling books, the shop also doubles up as an art gallery and a space for literacy festivals, author events and extracurricular activities for school children.

The two bookworms are currently in negotiations with the property’s landlord as they try to forge a new contract agreement which could be in place for the next five years.

To cover the costs of legal fees Sally and Judith launched a crowdfunding campaign in a bid to raise £25,000 and in just two weeks have already raised more than £10,000.

Despite the large amount they are looking to fund, Judith says any size of donation will help make a difference.

She said: “It has been really astounding and overwhelming to be just a couple of weeks in and already have raised so much – thank you to everyone.

“Crowdfunding is an amazing way to make a difference because it can really change someone’s life - if people care enough, then it is in their hands.

“Everyone is so sick of hearing about politics and the people who hold all the power because it makes you feel helpless.

“But this is working because of the power of the people and the everyman handing over even a pound.”

Sally and Judith have now started to hang paper seagulls from the shop’s ceiling, which represent each of the 130 people who have so far generously donated.

The pair hope their courageous stance to not just accept the potentially crippling demands of property owners will encourage other local shops to do the same.

Judith said: “We are not a failing business, little by little we have gotten stronger, but what this is doing is paying for a good resolution so we can go on and flourish.

“We are hoping by stepping up and taking a stand, we can forge the way for other businesses along the Avenue to do the same – it might send a message.

“This isn’t just our fight; it is the fight of every business.”

To donate to Caxton Books visit crowdfunder.co.uk/caxton-books or pop in store and speak with Sally and Judith.