A THEATRE in Clacton is hosting a four-day Christmas spectacular this week which will brim with magic, dance, songs, comedy and bucket loads of festive cheer.

The West Cliff Theatre’s extravagant and family-friendly Christmas Show will act as the perfect seasonal celebration as the days before the big day gradually melt away.

The self-dubbed “festive feast of family entertainment” will be headlined by the award-winning comedian, magician and Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Christian Lee.

Renowned for his wacky style and unique genre-merging, the King of Comedy Magic will take to the theatre stage an impressive seven times across the short residency.

Just before the show’s top biller, there will also be a sparkly and glitzy Christmas showcase from stunning vocalists Bethany Black and Mike Bradley.

Working their way through a catalogue of unmistakable festive ballads and jolly jingles, the duo will leave guests singing as they head off into the chilly winter night.

A myriad of other performances will also bring a true sense of variety to the jam-packed wonder show, catering to all different tastes of entertainment.

Talented dancers, for example, will display sensational choreography as they perform a Christmas-themed routine filled with beautiful synchronisation.

And stage stars of the future from local arts group The Company will wow the audience members with a showing beyond their years.

The Christmas Show will be performed twice a day between December 19-21 at 2pm and 7pm.

Its final show will be a lone matinee performance which will be held on December 22 at 2pm.

Tickets cost £18 for adults, £16 for over 60s and every full paying adult can also take a child along to the show free of charge.

Groups of ten or more people can purchased discounted tickets for just £12, while groups of more than 50 theatre fans can attended for £10 each.

To find out more about the show or to secure your place visit westcliffclacton.co.uk.

Alternatively contact the box office on 01255 433344 and selection option one.