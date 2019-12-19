CHILDREN were encouraged to get creative over the weekend when a nature organisation hosted a festive two-day arts and crafts event.

The Essex Wildlife Trust held a Rudolph-themed crafting event on Saturday and Sunday at the Naze Centre in Old Hall Lane.

The Christmas-themed event gave budding young artists the chance to design personal decorations and gifts to take home for their families.

Using a variety of materials and paints, the excited children got in the spirit by producing mini versions of Santa Claus’ most famous reindeer.

Ahead of the creative session, the kids wrapped up in hats and gloves and embarked on a hunt to find Rudolph in the Naze Centre’s vast grounds.

After tracking him down, they headed backed to the animal charity’s headquarters where they enjoyed sticky marshmallows and tasty hot chocolate around a warming camp fire.

A magical grotto was also on site in which the group of children had the chance to meet Father Christmas himself.

He even gave them a special Christmas present and listened to their holiday wishes.

Santa then led a festive storytime after generously dishing out gifts.

The festive weekend was part of the Naze Centre’s programme of Christmas-themed events which it is hosting throughout December.

To find out more about upcoming events Essex Wildlife Trust’’s Naze Centre, off Old Hall Lane, Walton, visit its website at essexwt.org.uk/nature-reserves/naze.